CPD: Man missing for more than a month may need medical treatment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a missing man that may need medical treatment.

Lydell Anthony Keith, Jr., 33, was reported missing by his father on August 21, after being discharged from a hospital. According to police, Keith, Jr.’s father says he was supposed to seek additional treatment after being discharged but never made it to the destination.

Keith Jr.’s father says he is concerned for his son’s safety.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. or submit a tip by clicking here.

