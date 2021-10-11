SkyView
Collision causes lane closures on North Lake Drive in Lexington

Collision causes lane closures on North Lake Drive in Lexington
(Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department has announced that the southbound lanes on North Lake Drive have been closed.

The closure is due to a collision near Columbia Avenue.

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route until the roadway reopens.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates.

