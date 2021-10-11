Amber Alert issued after teen abducts child, police say

SkyView
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl missing in Habersham County, Georgia.

Celesta Negrete Ramirez was abducted by 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez, according to the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Celesta Negrete Ramirez is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Celesta and Estephanie Negrete Ramirez were last seen on Kim Loop in Demorest around 11 a.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials believe they may be heading to Buford, Georgia.

Deputies think the suspect and victim are in a gold, 2010 Honda Pilot with Georgia license plate PXL-5654. Deputies released a photo of a Honda Pilot similar to the one they are looking for.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation tipline at 1-800-597-TIPS.

