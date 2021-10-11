SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for abducted 7-month-old baby girl from Indiana

An Amber alert has been isssued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders.
An Amber alert has been isssued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber alert has been issued for 7-month-old Xeniyah Shannon Sanders from Indiana, but she is believed to be in Illinois.

Merrillville Police Department say Xeniyah was abducted from her home by Leandre Nutull, 35, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Xeniyah’s mother reported that Nutull entered her home through a window, took the child and fled.

Xeniyah was last seen wearing a white shirt with a watermelon on the front and text that reads, “Grandpa is one in a melon.” She is 24 inches tall and weighs 19 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Nutull is a Black male, 5′9″ and weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He is driving a gray2006 Acura TL 4 door sedan with Illinois license plate CU62616.

Anyone with information needs to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to 4234 W. Beltline Blvd. near Two Notch Road for a shooting at...
RCSD: Woman arrested in deadly shooting
The new owners, Colonial Holdings Group, say they need the park vacated to fix several code...
‘They still don’t know what to do:’ Families face eviction from Orangeburg mobile home park
Collision causes lane closures on North Lake Drive in Lexington
Collision causes lane closures on North Lake Drive in Lexington
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say
The Local Government Fund provides money to counties based off their share of the state...
Census means less state money for 35 South Carolina counties

Latest News

The award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Security Adventures will be giving this education to...
2,000+ Columbia elementary students to receive free cyber safety education
Oliver Nicholson was diagnosed with VACTERL association and died before he was 2. He loved...
Zoo renames sloth habitat in honor of late toddler who loved sloths
Travel woes continue to plague Southwest Airlines.
Southwest cancels hundreds more flights, denies sickout
In this Aug. 25, 2021 file photo, Brian Witherell displays a Colt .45-caliber pistol that once...
Al Capone’s belongings go for at least $3 million at auction