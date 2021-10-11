2,000+ Columbia elementary students to receive free cyber safety education

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 2,000 elementary students in Columbia will receive free cyber security safety education from Garfield, the cat.

The award-winning Garfield’s Cyber Security Adventures will be giving this education to students of Columbia as part of National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

The nonprofit center for cyber safety created Cyber Safety Days for schools and communities to ensure elementary school children gain the skills required to become responsible digital citizens.

Teachers in 112 classrooms will conduct a “Safe Social Media Posting” lesson this Wednesday as part of Cyber Safety Day Columbia.

For more information about the Center for Cyber Safety and Education, visit their website.

