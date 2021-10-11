SkyView
1st executive to head to prison in doomed nuclear project

Former SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh, center, walks out of a courtroom with his lawyers after being sentenced to two years in prison for lying and deceiving the public about the progress of a pair of nuclear reactors in South Carolina that were never finished and wasted billions of dollars on Thursday, Oct. 7, in Columbia, S.C. Marsh also has pleaded guilty in state charges in the case. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By Jeffrey Collins
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former utility executive who lost billions on a failed nuclear project in South Carolina is heading to prison soon.

A state judge Monday accepted a two-year sentence for ex-SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh.

It was the last hurdle before Marsh promised to report to a federal prison in North Carolina in December.

Prosecutors agreed to Marsh’s request to serve his sentence in federal prison rather than state prison.

Marsh lied about the progress of two nuclear reactors in South Carolina.

Marsh is the first executive to go to prison over the project, which lasted nine years and never generated a watt of power.

