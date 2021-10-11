1st executive to head to prison in doomed nuclear project

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former utility executive who lost billions on a failed nuclear project in South Carolina is heading to prison soon.

A state judge Monday accepted a two-year sentence for ex-SCANA CEO Kevin Marsh.

It was the last hurdle before Marsh promised to report to a federal prison in North Carolina in December.

Prosecutors agreed to Marsh’s request to serve his sentence in federal prison rather than state prison.

Marsh lied about the progress of two nuclear reactors in South Carolina.

Marsh is the first executive to go to prison over the project, which lasted nine years and never generated a watt of power.

