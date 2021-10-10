SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights

Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight...
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and "disruptive weather" for hundreds of flight cancellations.(CNN, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 2 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, both of which had canceled 5% and 4% of its flights respectively on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.

Southwest could not immediately be reached for comment, but took to Twitter on Saturday.

“TC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations throughout the weekend while we work to recover our operation,” it said on its Twitter account. “We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected customers, and customer service wait times are longer than usual.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies were called to 4234 W. Beltline Blvd. near Two Notch Road for a shooting at...
RCSD: Woman arrested in deadly shooting
Michael Allen Ponder Sr. and Charles Cavin Craft were arrested in connection to the murder of a...
Two arrests made in connection to killing of West Columbia woman, final suspect identified
The Volunteers won big beating the Gamecocks 45-20.
Gamecocks lose big to Tennessee Volunteers
One dead in three-car crash on I-26
One dead in three-car crash on I-26
Troopers say the collision occurred around 10 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road near Cate Road.
One dead in single-vehicle Richland Co. collision

Latest News

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area,...
Average US price of gas up by 6 cents per gallon to $3.31
test
One person was killed and 14 people were wounded in an overnight shooting in St. Paul, Minn.
1 killed, 14 wounded in shootout at Minnesota bar
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook unveils new controls for kids using its platforms