RCSD: Woman arrested in deadly shooting

Deputies were called to 4234 W. Beltline Blvd. near Two Notch Road for a shooting at approximately 1:45 p.m.(Associated Press)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a woman for shooting a man to death on Saturday afternoon.

Nakia Miller, 31, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies were called to 4234 W. Beltline Blvd. near Two Notch Road for a shooting at approximately 1:45 p.m.

They arrived to find a man who was shot and lying on the ground. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say their investigation revealed Miller had been involved in an argument with the victim before he was shot.

Miller has been booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

