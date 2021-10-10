SkyView
Plane crashes near home in Greenville County, dispatchers say

Crash happened near Wade Hampton High School
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A plane has crashed in Greenville County Sunday afternoon near a populated area, according to dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the first calls came in just after noon about a plane going down behind a home on Highview Drive. That’s across from Wade Hampton High School in the area of Woodlawn Cemetery, off Wade Hampton Boulevard.

Dispatchers said crews from the Wade Hampton Fire Department were at the scene.

Emails to the newsroom said both county and city law enforcement were also at the scene.

A WYFF News 4 crew is headed that way.

