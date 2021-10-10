FIRST ALERT - Expect high temperatures and low rain chances this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis (wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

Sunny, comfortable, and dry weather will continue for most of the week

Daytime highs will continue to settle in the 80s

We are tracking another tropical wave in the Atlantic that is near the SC/NC coast

First Alert Summary

Sunday features sunshine and clouds with highs a bit warmer in the low 80s. Drier skies and lowering humidity expected for the day on Sunday.

wis (wis weather)

Next week will feature more sunshine, drier skies and warmer temps.

An area of low pressure off of the South Carolina coast is showing some signs of potentially developing into a tropical system. It’s called Invest 92L. For now, it has a low chance (30%) of developing into a tropical system. Some moisture is possible along our coast, along with clouds. Regardless of tropical development, though, the low will create a high threat of rip currents at beaches along the South Carolina coast. Be careful.

wis (wis weather)

wis (wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Sun & clouds with highs around 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

wis (wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.