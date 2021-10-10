SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT - Expect high temperatures and low rain chances this week

By Von Gaskin
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

wis
wis(wis weather)

First Alert Headlines

  • Sunny, comfortable, and dry weather will continue for most of the week
  • Daytime highs will continue to settle in the 80s
  • We are tracking another tropical wave in the Atlantic that is near the SC/NC coast

First Alert Summary

Sunday features sunshine and clouds with highs a bit warmer in the low 80s. Drier skies and lowering humidity expected for the day on Sunday.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Next week will feature more sunshine, drier skies and warmer temps.

An area of low pressure off of the South Carolina coast is showing some signs of potentially developing into a tropical system. It’s called Invest 92L. For now, it has a low chance (30%) of developing into a tropical system. Some moisture is possible along our coast, along with clouds. Regardless of tropical development, though, the low will create a high threat of rip currents at beaches along the South Carolina coast. Be careful.

wis
wis(wis weather)
wis
wis(wis weather)

Forecast Update

Sunday: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Sun & clouds with highs around 80.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

wis
wis(wis weather)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies were called to 4234 W. Beltline Blvd. near Two Notch Road for a shooting at...
RCSD: Woman arrested in deadly shooting
Michael Allen Ponder Sr. and Charles Cavin Craft were arrested in connection to the murder of a...
Two arrests made in connection to killing of West Columbia woman, final suspect identified
One dead in three-car crash on I-26
One dead in three-car crash on I-26
The Volunteers won big beating the Gamecocks 45-20.
Gamecocks lose big to Tennessee Volunteers
Troopers say the collision occurred around 10 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road near Cate Road.
One dead in single-vehicle Richland Co. collision

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Drier weather is on the way to the Midlands
First Alert Weather 12 pm Friday 10/8
First Alert Weather 12pm Friday 10/8
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Showers and storms today and Saturday, then drier Sunday
WIS
TROPICS: Low pressure off the SC coast is showing signs of tropical development