2 dead, 3 others injured after shooting outside club in Marlboro County

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities said two people were killed and three others were hurt after a shooting in the Pee Dee early Sunday.

Lt. Trevor Murphy with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened outside of Club Amnesia, which is located close to the North Carolina/South Carolina border.

Murphy said there were multiple shooters, and it’s believed that all parties involved were from North Carolina and knew each other.

Murphy said there were off-duty deputies working security at the club that night, and they responded after hearing shots fired outside.

He also said the incident happened after-hours, and that the suspects left the scene at a high rate of speed into North Carolina.

The victims are being treated at a local hospital. No further details were provided on their condition.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting with the investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.