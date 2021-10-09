SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

One dead in single-vehicle Richland Co. collision

Troopers say the collision occurred around 10 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road near Cate Road.
Troopers say the collision occurred around 10 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road near Cate Road.(Dakota News Now)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead in a single-vehicle collision on Friday night in Richland County.

Troopers say the collision occurred around 10 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road near Cate Road.

A pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Garners Ferry Road, drove off the side of the roadway, and struck several trees.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

This collision is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Motorcyclist killed, driver charged with DUI in connection with collision on Clemson Road
Michael Allen Ponder Sr. and Charles Cavin Craft were arrested in connection to the murder of a...
Two arrests made in connection to killing of West Columbia woman, final suspect identified
One dead in three-car crash on I-26
One dead in three-car crash on I-26
Multiple agencies searching for runaway juvenile at Columbia apartment complex
Multiple agencies searching for runaway juvenile at Columbia apartment complex
The South Carolina Supreme Court suspended the law license of Corey Fleming, the attorney who...
SC Supreme Court suspends law license of attorney sued by Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate

Latest News

wis
First Alert Forecast: Drier weather is on the way to the Midlands
WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but...
Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County
SC prisons to undergo “unprecedented” upgrades after lawmakers approve $92M investment
SC prisons to undergo “unprecedented” upgrades after lawmakers approve $92M investment - clipped version
SC prisons to undergo “unprecedented” upgrades after lawmakers approve $92M investment
SC prisons to undergo “unprecedented” upgrades after lawmakers approve $92M investment