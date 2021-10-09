One dead in single-vehicle Richland Co. collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead in a single-vehicle collision on Friday night in Richland County.

Troopers say the collision occurred around 10 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road near Cate Road.

A pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Garners Ferry Road, drove off the side of the roadway, and struck several trees.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead on the scene, troopers said.

This collision is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

