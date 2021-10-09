Man dead, deputy taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is dead while a deputy is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Lancaster County Friday evening. Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the incident.

SLED officials say shots were exchanged between an armed man and a deputy from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were reportedly executing a search warrant at a home connected to a missing persons investigation. Officials say both the armed man and deputy were shot during the incident.

The man died at the scene and the deputy was taken to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported.

WBTV sent a crew to an apartment complex in Indian Land off U.S. 521 at Highway 160, but officials have not said where this incident took place.

#BREAKING Officials from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office tell us a deputy from the sheriff's office has been shot - very limited information right now. This is near The Court at Redstone apartment complex in Indian Land. Photo from @JohnSparksNews @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/fIR8ZKTVlu — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) October 8, 2021

Officials say SLED conducts law enforcement officer-involved shooting (OIS) investigations at the request of the agency involved in the incident.

“When requested to investigate an OIS, SLED’s goal is to conduct a thorough, independent criminal investigation as timely as is possible under the circumstances. SLED agents will conduct interviews with all potential witnesses in this matter. Further, SLED will collect all relevant evidence and will forensically test such evidence as needed,” a press release read,

Officials say information gathered in the SLED investigation of the incident will be summarized in a case file report to be submitted to prosecutors.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials say no other information about the case will be disclosed by SLED at this time. SLED will defer to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office for any information about their deputy.

The incident in Lancaster County was the 30th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; one involved the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Lancaster County Sherriff’s Office officials would not confirm any other information as the investigation is underway.

