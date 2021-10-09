Gamecocks trail Volunteers big at half

KNOXVILLE, T.N. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks travel to Knoxville to take on the Tennesee Volunteers in an SEC midday matchup. South Carolina is coming off a hard-fought win against the Troy Trojans, and look to keep that momentum rolling.

However, Tennessee had other plans for South Carolina.

The first quarter was all Volunteers, scorching the Gamecocks with four touchdowns in the quarter alone.

Of the barrage of touchdowns from the Volunteers, the most notable was quarterback Hendon Hooker tossing a 39-yard pass to receiver JaVonta Payton for their second score of the game.

The Volunteers led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter, one of the worst first quarters in Gamecock history.

One of the worst opening quarters in #Gamecock history is mercifully over with USC down 28-0 to Tennessee. — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) October 9, 2021

The second quarter began with three straight drives by both offenses ending in punts. Both defenses played extremely well after the first quarter.

But the Volunteers offense wouldn’t hold up for long, as about midway through the quarter, running back Tiyon Evans broke free for a 45-yard touchdown run, extending their lead to 35-0.

The Gamecocks finally broke through on a drive before halftime. That drive ended in a 6-yard Kevin Harris touchdown run. That touchdown run would be only the second touchdown run of the season for the Gamecocks.

Tennessee simply would not let up, scoring yet again with a 25-yard field goal -- 38-7, Volunteers at the half.

