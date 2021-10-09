Berkeley County deputy injured in crash welcomed home

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of several Lowcountry police and fire agencies joined together to welcome a deputy home today.

Deputy Joshua Whitmore was escorted back home from treatment for injuries sustained during an Aug. 14 crash in North Charleston.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said Whitmore was responding with emergency lights and sirens to a disturbance call when a driver made a left turn in front of him and struck him. Whitmore had been working for Berkeley County since June 2021.

A spokesperson from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said Whitmore was released from his current facility in Atlanta, Georgia.

“Today was a special day as many of Deputy Whitmore’s blue family escorted him home alongside several Lowcountry fire departments,” officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said. “Thank you to Dorchester Co. Sheriff’s Office, Summerville PD, Goose Creek PD, SCHP, North Charleston PD and Charleston Co. SO for helping with the escort. Today was a sweet reminder that in this family – no one fights alone. Berkeley County and the Whitmore family is sincerely thankful for every single prayer that was said for Deputy Whitmore. We are so thankful to have him back home.”

Judd Novak of North Charleston was charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily harm in that crash. An arrest warrant from the South Carolina Highway Patrol stated that Novak said he had about six beers before leaving a bar.

A judge set bond for Novak at $100,000 back in August.

