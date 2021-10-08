SkyView
Two men sentenced to federal prison on fentanyl trafficking charges in Myrtle Beach

Fernando Contreras-Herrera (Left) and Cesar Inda-Silva (Right)(Source: JRLDC)
Fernando Contreras-Herrera (Left) and Cesar Inda-Silva (Right)(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two men were sentenced to eight years in federal prison on drug charges in Myrtle Beach.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Fernando Contreras-Herrera, 25, and Cesar Inda-Silva, 25, both from Mexico, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

Authorities said on Jan. 22, 2021, the Myrtle Beach Police Department intercepted a shipped package with “indicators of narcotics.”

A search revealed that the shipping box contained an inner box. Inside that box was a locked safe, and inside the safe were three wrapped “bricks” consistent with kilogram quantities of narcotics, according to a press release.

“After replacing several of the bricks with “sham” narcotics, law enforcement repackaged the parcel and conducted a controlled delivery of the parcel to its intended address in Myrtle Beach. Contreras-Herrera retrieved the package from the porch of the house and Inda-Silva arrived immediately after that,” the release stated.

Authorities said law enforcement executed a search warrant at the address, and Contreras-Herrera and Inda-Silva were found in the living room with the package that had just been delivered.

“In the minutes since the delivery, the inner and outer boxes of the package and the safe had been opened, the “bricks” had been removed, and one of the “bricks” had been slit open. The suspected controlled substance intercepted was later confirmed to be just over three kilograms of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. Further investigation revealed that Contreras-Herrera and Inda-Silva were to receive the fentanyl and deliver it to another individual,” the release stated.

United States District Judge Sherri A. Lydon sentenced Contreras-Herrera and Inda-Silva each to 96 months in federal prison, to be followed by a four-year term of court-ordered supervision.

There is no parole in the federal system.

