Two arrests made in connection to killing of West Columbia woman, final suspect identified

Michael Allen Ponder Sr. and Charles Cavin Craft were arrested in connection to the murder of a...
Michael Allen Ponder Sr. and Charles Cavin Craft were arrested in connection to the murder of a West Columbia woman.
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two more arrests have been made in connection to the killing of a West Columbia woman.

The City of Cayce says two men were arrested and charged with moving the body of Heather Renee Jordan, 30, after she was murdered.

One of the men was connected to the case following a chase with the Cayce Police Department on September 24. An officer tried to stop a stolen white pickup truck driven by Charles Cavin Craft, 18, of West Columbia, but Craft evaded police and even fired shots at the officers, according to officials.

After processing evidence in the Jordan case, Craft and Michael Allen Ponder Sr., 39, of West Columbia, were linked to the murder and the moving of her body after the fact.

Ponder Sr. is charged with accessory after the fact of murder. Craft is charged with accessory after the fact of murder, attempted murder, failure to stop for blue lights, resisting arrest with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during a violent crime and possession of a stolen vehicle.

A final suspect has been identified and will be charged and identified after they are released from a behavioral health treatment facility.

Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
Teen arrested in connection to ambush shooting that killed two women
Attorney says he was misled by Alex Murdaugh in death settlement case for former housekeeper

Millwood residents say road is still dangerous despite new traffic light
SC Supreme Court suspends law license of attorney sued by Murdaugh housekeeper’s estate
6 years since SC Flood
One dead in three-car crash on I-26