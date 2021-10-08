SkyView
Third person charged in connection to shooting death of man in northeast Charlotte

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Farmington Ridge Parkway to a damage of property call.
Brian Monroy
Brian Monroy(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Days after the arrest of a 19- and a 17-year-old related to a fatal shooting in the University area of northeast Charlotte late Tuesday night, a third person has been arrested.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 19-year-old Brian Adam Monroy was booked on Oct. 8 on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of 19-year-old Eric Deese II.

The 17-year-old was also arrested and is facing charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, police said.

Detectives additionally charged Damion Lamont McDonald, 20, on Oct. 9 with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Damion Lamont McDonald
Damion Lamont McDonald(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

According to the CMPD, officers responded just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on Farmington Ridge Parkway, which is near Interstate 485 and Caldwell Road, to a damage of property call.

When they arrived, officers said they found a man just down the street with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the CMPD. He was later identified as Deese.

The investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

