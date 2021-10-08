SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Search continues for missing 3-year-old boy in Texas

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Authorities are still searching for a 3-year-old boy who went missing in Texas on Wednesday afternoon.

Christopher Ramirez was last seen playing with a family dog near Plantersville, about 60 miles northwest of Houston.

Family members say the boy followed the dog into a wooded area but hasn’t been seen since.

The sheriff said Friday that there’s no sign of foul play or an abduction but that investigators are looking at all possibilities.

The boy is about 3 feet tall and was last seen wearing a bright green shirt and red Mickey Mouse shoes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Attorney says he was misled by Alex Murdaugh in death settlement case for former housekeeper
Teen arrested in connection to ambush shooting that killed two women
Teen arrested in connection to ambush shooting that killed two women
Tykiawah Latrell Rivers
Columbia man charged with attempted murder in Lexington County

Latest News

Lexington Police investigating vehicle break-ins at Saluda Pointe apartments
Lexington Police investigating vehicle break-ins at Lullwater at Saluda Pointe apartments
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, the "House on Fire" ruins are shown in Mule Canyon, near...
Biden announces restoration of national monuments
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
California oil pipeline leak: More questions than answers
FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster listens...
South Carolina’s McMaster has raised $3.5M for reelection