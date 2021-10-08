SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC Broadcasters Association awards $75,500 in scholarships to colleges, tech schools

(South Carolina Broadcasters Association)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s Educational Foundation has announced that it will be awarding $75,500 in scholarships to eleven schools in the state.

The educational foundation provides grants, scholarships, and endowments to colleges, technical colleges, and universities that offer a curriculum in broadcast training.

“We are proud to support the good work of these South Carolina schools through these annual scholarships,” SCBA Educational Foundation President Steve Sinicropi said. “We believe that by investing in their education today, we will have qualified broadcasters to hire tomorrow.”

In 2004, SCBA established an endowment with a one million dollar target and in 2008 the organization reached its goal. The scholarship program will continue in perpetuity.

The 2022 scholarship recipients are:

  • Bob Jones University
  • Claflin University
  • Clemson University
  • Francis Marion University
  • Furman University
  • North Greenville University
  • South Carolina State University
  • Tri-County Technical College
  • Trident Technical College
  • University of South Carolina
  • Winthrop University

Each year, the foundation accepts proposals for funding from colleges and universities in South Carolina. Funding is not provided for capital items or internships.

The grants, scholarships, and endowments are distributed in May and August of the following year.

For more information, visit www.scba.net.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
The Charleston County coroner is expected to provide an update on the identity of a foot found...
Foot found near Fort Sumter belonged to woman last seen in August of 2020
The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after...
Attorney says he was misled by Alex Murdaugh in death settlement case for former housekeeper
Teen arrested in connection to ambush shooting that killed two women
Teen arrested in connection to ambush shooting that killed two women
Tykiawah Latrell Rivers
Columbia man charged with attempted murder in Lexington County

Latest News

Lee County Roof Collapse
Superintendent addresses collapsed roof at Lee County school
Furry Friend Friday: Meet Cynthia
Furry Friend Friday: Cynthia
This weekend’s Faith & Blue event brings law enforcement together with the community
This weekend’s Faith & Blue event brings law enforcement together with the community
This weekend’s Faith & Blue event brings law enforcement together with the community