SC Broadcasters Association awards $75,500 in scholarships to colleges, tech schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Broadcasters Association’s Educational Foundation has announced that it will be awarding $75,500 in scholarships to eleven schools in the state.

The educational foundation provides grants, scholarships, and endowments to colleges, technical colleges, and universities that offer a curriculum in broadcast training.

“We are proud to support the good work of these South Carolina schools through these annual scholarships,” SCBA Educational Foundation President Steve Sinicropi said. “We believe that by investing in their education today, we will have qualified broadcasters to hire tomorrow.”

In 2004, SCBA established an endowment with a one million dollar target and in 2008 the organization reached its goal. The scholarship program will continue in perpetuity.

The 2022 scholarship recipients are:

Bob Jones University

Claflin University

Clemson University

Francis Marion University

Furman University

North Greenville University

South Carolina State University

Tri-County Technical College

Trident Technical College

University of South Carolina

Winthrop University

Each year, the foundation accepts proposals for funding from colleges and universities in South Carolina. Funding is not provided for capital items or internships.

The grants, scholarships, and endowments are distributed in May and August of the following year.

For more information, visit www.scba.net.

