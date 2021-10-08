One dead in three-car crash on I-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a three-car crash in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened when the driver of a 2012 Kia Optima tried to pass a tractor-trailer and hit the trailer, according to highway patrol officers.

The driver then traveled off the left side of the road, crossing the median, went west in the eastbound lanes and hit a tree.

The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead.

The third vehicle involved was another tractor-trailer that hit the Kia and traveled off the road into the grass.

