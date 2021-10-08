SkyView
Multiple agencies searching for runaway juvenile at Columbia apartment complex
By Hannah Robinson and Nick Neville
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple agencies are searching an apartment complex in Columbia for a Berkeley County runaway teen.

Officers with CPD said they were working with deputies from Berekely County to look for a juvenile who allegedly ran away from her home. The identity of the teen has not yet been confirmed by officials.

WIS spoke to multiple people who said they were the family of the teen. They said they believed her to be in two locations in Columbia, according to CPD officers. Both of the locations were near the Grand Street Apartments in North Columbia.

People at the scene told WIS they were family members who drove up from Berkeley County to search for the teen and found her car.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available. We are working to get confirmation on the teen’s identity.

