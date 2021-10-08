SkyView
Millwood residents say road is still dangerous despite new traffic light

By Lauren Adams
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - People who live on Millwood Avenue in Columbia say the road is still dangerous even after a new light was installed.

They claim it’s still dangerous for pedestrians because drivers are speeding, ignoring the crosswalk light and aren’t stopping for the light.

Felgon Jamison calls Millwood Avenue the Blaney Drag Strip, a nod to a race track in Elgin in the sixties, saying people fly through here and don’t stop for the newly installed light.

“A lot of speeding and no one seems to want to slow down,” said Jamison. “You have people crossing the road illegally as well.”

He’s not the only one who feels unsafe.

“The light isn’t controlling traffic. When you push the button one or two will keep going,” said Glynis Skinner. “It’s very dangerous. There are a lot of seniors that cross as well and it’s scary to watch them.”

The Columbia Police Department says one pedestrian has been hit since the light was installed and 10 collisions have occurred.

State Representative Seth Rose touted the success by adding that there have been no new fatalities since the installation.

Rose helped get state funding for the HAWK light and secured 500,000 for restriping, resurfacing and bike lanes on Millwood Avenue. He says more restriping and bike lanes are coming and he’s trying to get more patrols in the area.

“I can tell you I’ve spoken to those in charge of making sure motorists are abiding by the newly installed light,” said Rose.

For now, pedestrians say they will continue to keep a close eye on motorists.

“I look both ways even if the walk sign is on and I consistently watch the cars,” said Skinner. “You have some drivers who don’t obey the traffic laws.”

Police also strongly encourage pedestrians to utilize crosswalks and traffic control devices for pedestrians. CPD says they patrol the area and hand out citations if anyone is disobeying the traffic laws.

