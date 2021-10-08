SkyView
Midlands man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor out on bond

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Wedgefield man is out on bond after being charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Edward Joseph Lafeve, 45, was arrested for forcing a 14-year-old to have sex with him three times in the month of September, according to a warrant.

Lafeve was taken to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center and was released on October 4, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

