Greenville man shot by Missouri officer after allegedly reaching for gun

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Greenville man was killed by an eastern Missouri police officer after allegedly trying to pull a gun on the officer.

The shooting happened at 2:10 a.m. Thursday in a gas station parking lot in Wentzville.

Charles County police identified the man killed as Johan Quintero, 22, of Greenville.

St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz said that Quintero was in the backseat of an SUV that was speeding on an interstate. The chief said an officer tried to stop the SUV and the driver pulled over at a gas station just off the interstate.

Frisz said the officer smelled marijuana. A second officer arrived and was talking with the driver as the officer who made the traffic stop walked to the passenger side.

Frisz said Quintero reached for his waistband and the officer saw a gun. He said the two men struggled over the weapon before the officer moved back and shot Quintero multiple times.

According to a post on the St. Charles County Police Department Facebook page, officers immediately rendered first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived, but Quintero was pronounced dead on scene.

Neither officer was injured.

Frisz said the driver and a female passenger told police they were transporting marijuana to South Carolina.

Frisz said the officer who fired has been with the St. Charles County Police Department for 15 years.

The department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations is investigating the incident.

