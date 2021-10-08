Furry Friend Friday: Meet Cynthia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cynthia is a gorgeous, 3-year-old, 48-pound dog that is ready to be adopted! It’s been a long month since she arrived at Pawmetto Lifeline. She’s been patiently waiting and wagging her tail as families walk by her kennel. Cynthia is such a good girl! We know her perfect match is out there! Someone will be very lucky to have this well-behaved girl.

Cynthia is super goofy! She will keep you laughing with her hilarious expressions and antics. She is also extremely sweet and friendly with people and other dogs and gives kisses. She is in multiple doggy playgroups here at Pawmetto Lifeline because she truly gets along with everybody. She is great at reading social signals from other dogs and is very respectful.

Cynthia is always happy to see her humans! She has a very friendly approach towards people she knows as well as complete strangers – just a very happy-go-lucky dog!

We would rate her energy level as medium-to-high. She could be great for someone who is active and loves to run. If you’re looking for a super friendly dog that you can take with you just about anywhere – Cynthia is your girl!

Pawmetto Lifeline is hosting a “Big Dog Bonanza!” Dog Adoption Special through tomorrow – Saturday, October 9th. We want to get as many large dogs adopted as we can and make room to save more lives from euthanasia at the municipal shelters! All dogs 35 pounds and up that are 6 months and older are only $75 which includes their spay/neuter, up-to-date vaccines, microchip and any other medical care they have had during their time here. You really cannot beat this deal when you break down the medical and spay/neuter pricing! We are open for adoptions from 12:00 to 6:00 today and tomorrow. Come out and find your new big bestie!

