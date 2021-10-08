First Alert Forecast: Hold on! Drier weather is on the way to the Midlands...

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hold on just a little longer! Better weather is on the way to the Midlands Sunday into next week.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and isolated storms are in your forecast (50-60% chance). Some fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s.

· Just hold on a little longer! We’re tracking dry, warm weather in the Midlands soon.

· Some wet weather is possible for part of your weekend, mainly on Saturday. Rain chances are around 30-40% Saturday. Drier weather is expected by Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

· We’re tracking mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for most of next week.

· High temperatures will warm into the low 80s Monday, then the mid 80s Tuesday through Friday.

· Keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off of the SC coast that has a low chance of tropical development for now.

First Alert Weather Story:

As we move through your Friday night, have your rain gear handy. Scattered showers and isolated storms are possible tonight. Rain chances are around 50-60%. Some of the rain could be heavy. Also, some patchy fog could develop. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Your weekend will not be a washout. However, a few showers and storms are possible, particularly on Saturday.

Rain chances are around 30-40% Saturday as a frontal system lingers near the Midlands. So, plan for a few showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm or two. Highest rain chances will be in the Eastern Midlands.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

By Sunday, we’re expecting drier conditions. In fact, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Some dry days are ahead next week!

On Monday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies in the area. It will be warm with highs in the low 80s.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will warm into the mid 80s.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

An area of low pressure off of the South Carolina coast is showing some signs of potentially developing into a tropical system. It’s called Invest 92L. For now, it has a medium chance (40%) of developing into a tropical system. Some forecast models have the system merging with a frontal system offshore and drifting a bit closer to the coasts of North and South Carolina. Some moisture is possible along our coast, along with clouds. Regardless of tropical development, though, the low will create a high threat of rip currents at beaches along the South Carolina coast. Be careful.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (50-60%). Low temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers (30-40%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy and Warmer. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

