TROPICS: Low pressure off the SC coast is showing signs of tropical development

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re watching an area of low pressure near the South Carolina coast that is showing some signs of tropical development.

WIS (WIS)

Headlines:

Tracking an area of low pressure (Invest 92L) east of the South Carolina coast.

The coastal low has a low chance of tropical development in the next few days (20-30% chance).

The low is expected to merge with a frontal system offshore and meander off the coast this weekend.

Some moisture could impact parts of South Carolina late Friday into Saturday.

Expect a high threat of rip currents at all SC beaches this weekend.

Weather Story:

All eyes are on a coastal low that could develop into a tropical system.

Invest 92L is an area of low pressure located east of South Carolina that your WIS First Alert Weather Team is watching closely.

WIS (WIS)

Right now, the low has a low chance of tropical development in the next few days (20-30% chance).

The low is expected to merge with a frontal system off the South Carolina coast and meander offshore this weekend.

While this system has a low chance of tropical development, it could still impact parts of the Palmetto State with moisture late Friday into Saturday and possibly into Sunday.

WIS (WIS)

Also, since the low is churning in the Atlantic Ocean, there will likely be a high threat of rip currents at all beaches along the South Carolina coast Friday through the weekend.

If this system is named, it would most likely be called Wanda, which is the last name on the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane List.

WIS (WIS)

Stay with your WIS First Alert Weather Team for further weather updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.