This weekend’s Faith & Blue event brings law enforcement together with the community

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you’re invited to lunch, dessert, and worship alongside law enforcement. This is a national initiative on a local level. It’s called Faith & Blue.

Curtis Snead is the chaplain for the Columbia Police Department. And he knows well the needs of officers, as he served as an officer at the department for 19 years. He left to attend seminary and returned as the officers’ and staff members’ chaplain.

Autoplay Caption

The Columbia P.D. is offering this outreach to the community in the form of a community cookout and ice cream social. It’s a great opportunity to relate on a personal level.

The Faith & Blue Community Cookout and Ice Cream Social is this Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at City of Refuge Church. That’s located at 901 Mason Road on the north side of Columbia. You’ll be treated to lunch, dessert, and an outdoor worship service after you eat.

The entire event is free.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.