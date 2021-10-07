SkyView
Teen arrested in connection to ambush shooting that killed two women(OCSO)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An arrest was made Thursday in a deadly ambush shooting that killed two women in Orangeburg County.

Jamore Ellison, 18, of Orangeburg, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to an ambush-style shooting, according to The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened in the early morning hours of September 12 on Coleman Avenue when a vehicle cut off another car occupied by the two women who were killed and two more women. That’s when someone got out and fired into the women’s vehicle, killing two.

A third woman was injured and the fourth was left unscathed, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing, according to Ravenell. The department was originally searching for three suspects in connection to the shooting.

