SC reports slight uptick in first-time unemployment claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State employment officials said a slightly higher number of people filed their initial unemployment claims in the week ending Saturday compared with the prior week.

The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce said 1,157 people filed their first claim for unemployment benefits last week.

That’s up slightly from the 1,133 during the week ending Sept. 25.

Greenville County reported the highest number of claims at 112. Horry County reported 89 and Richland County reported 83. Spartanburg County reported the fourth-highest at 71.

Among Lowcountry counties, Charleston County had the most with 68, followed closely by Berkeley County’s 67. Dorchester County reported 32.

SCDEW paid out $5.15 million in state and federal unemployment benefits last week.

Since the pandemic began in mid-March, the agency has paid out $6.56 billion in state and federal benefits.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.