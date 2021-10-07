SkyView
Pawmetto Lifeline hosting ‘Big Dog Bonanza’ adoption special

(Pawmetto Lifeline)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pawmetto Lifeline has announced it will be hosting a “Big Dog Bonanza” adoption special!

The event will be held from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. with the last meet and greet taking place at 5:30 p.m.

It will take place from Thursday, October 7 until Saturday, October 9.

All dogs that are 35 pounds or 6 months and older can be adopted for $75.

All adoption fees include an exam by an SC-licensed veterinarian, neuter/spay surgery, deworming, microchip with free registration, and age-appropriate vaccinations.

All of the available dogs have also started their monthly flea and heartworm prevention.

“Pawmetto Lifeline is a managed intake facility that gives every homeless pet in our facility and foster care program the medical care they need, and we keep them safe until they find their forever family. We don’t want to turn any animals away. Our goal this weekend is to adopt 50 larger breed dogs as they are much harder to place than the small breed dogs,” Pawmetto Lifeline CEO Denise Wilkinson said. “We need the public to assist us by adopting this weekend. Adopt one, save two is our motto. By adopting one, you create space for another homeless dog. Becoming a no-kill community is truly a partnership with the citizens of South Carolina and rescue organizations, all working together to ensure no homeless animal dies simply because they are homeless.”

An approved adoption application is required. You can find that document at www.pawmettolifeline.org.

All dogs are considered “Best Match.”

