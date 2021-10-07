Lexington Medical Center awards $1,200,000 to various community organizations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Medical Center has announced it has awarded $1,200,000 to several community organizations in the Midlands.

The grants were awarded by the Lexington Medical Center’s Community Outreach Committee and the Lexington Medical Center Foundation.

This year the grants went to:

Free Medical Clinic

Welvista

United Way – Dental Clinic

United Way – Vision Clinic

Pathways To Healing (formerly Sexual Trauma Services of the Midlands)

Sistercare, Inc.

Burn Foundation of America

Midlands Housing Alliance – Transitions

Harvest Hope Food Bank

LRADAC Foundation – Maternal Outreach Management Services

Eau Claire Cooperative Health Centers, Inc.

Dickerson Children’s Advocacy Center

Nancy K. Perry Children’s Shelter

MedNeed of SC; MIRCI

Good Samaritan Clinic

Palmetto Place

Homeless No More

American Red Cross

Northwest Family YMCA.

The hospital says it chose organizations that enhance the health and well-being of their community.

“Lexington Medical Center is pleased to award grants that address community health care needs, provide quality health services that meet the needs of the community, and bridge health care gaps,” Community Outreach manager for Lexington Medical Center Thomas Tafel said.

To qualify for the grant an organization must serve the local community’s health needs, increase access to health care services for underserved populations, improve education about and prevention of health problems resulting from social and environmental issues, collaborate with existing health care initiatives, improve access to health care and support services for vulnerable and at-risk populations, and improving the capacity of safety net services and providers.

