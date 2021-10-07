SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman freezes for now the strict abortion...
The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman freezes for now the strict abortion law known as Senate Bill 8.(WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Texas to suspend a new law that has banned most abortions in the state since September.

The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman freezes for now the strict abortion law known as Senate Bill 8.

It bans abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is usually around six weeks.

That is before some women even know they’re pregnant.

The decision is the first legal blow to the Texas law since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it to take effect last month.

Abortion providers in Texas say the restrictions have backlogged clinics hundreds of miles away as women now leave state borders to seek care.

Texas officials were expected to seek a swift appeal.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Midlands middle school teacher dies, district leaders say
Car crashes into home in Columbia, police search for suspect
VIDEO: Car crashes into home in Columbia, driver turns herself into CPD
One injured in shooting on Broad River Road
Man arrested in connection with shooting on Broad River Road
Deputies say, Herold Jeffcoat, 62, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and...
Man arrested for breaking into two Dollar Generals, stealing cigarettes
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
SC reports 1,278 new COVID-19 cases, 55 new deaths Wednesday

Latest News

The boost will come as the result of the FDA granting emergency use authorization to a new...
Supply of rapid, at-home COVID tests in US expected to double in next several weeks
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
WIS
First Alert Forecast: More wet weather is on the way to the Midlands for Thursday and Friday
CPD searches for suspects in vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
CPD searching for suspects in vehicle break-ins at apartment complex