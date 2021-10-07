SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Haley, Scott, Rubio advising group pushing for GOP diversity

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., questions Securities and Exchange Commission, Chairman Gary Gensler...
Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., questions Securities and Exchange Commission, Chairman Gary Gensler during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on "Oversight of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission" on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Washington. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP)(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | AP)
By Meg Kinnard
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A group intent on expanding Republican power across state-level offices is rolling out a national effort to diversify and broaden the GOP, with an advisory council headed up by a number of possible future presidential hopefuls.

The Republican State Leadership Committee on Thursday is launching its “Right Leaders Network.”

The group told The Associated Press it aims to elect more women and “candidates from communities of color and diverse backgrounds.”

The effort also aims to use former state-level politicians, now in higher office, to serve as mentors for up-and-coming GOP leaders.

That’s part of the reason for its advisory council, whose leadership includes Sens. Marco Rubio and Tim Scott, as well as former U.N. Ambassador and ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

One injured in shooting on Broad River Road
Man arrested in connection with shooting on Broad River Road
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
Midlands middle school teacher dies, district leaders say
Car crashes into home in Columbia, police search for suspect
VIDEO: Car crashes into home in Columbia, driver turns herself into CPD
FILE - In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at...
Former exec readies for 2 years in prison in nuclear debacle

Latest News

AG Wilson expresses support for Congressional hearings addressing youth social media use
AG Wilson expresses support for Congressional hearings addressing youth social media use
FILE - In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at...
Former exec readies for 2 years in prison in nuclear debacle
With scheduled public hearings over for the state senators and representatives, elected...
Politics explained: It’s time for SC lawmakers to draw new district maps
districts
Redistricting SC