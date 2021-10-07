First Alert Forecast: Tracking showers and some storms Friday into part of your weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more wet weather in your forecast, even for part of your weekend.

WIS (WIS)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast (40% chance). Some fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

· More unsettled weather is ahead for Friday and part of your weekend.

· In fact, scattered showers and storms are in your forecast Friday. Rain chances are around 60%. Some heavy rain is possible from time to time. Highs will be in the 70s.

· Some wet weather is even possible for part of your weekend, mainly on Saturday. Rain chances are around 30-40% Saturday. Drier weather is expected by Sunday.

· We’re tracking some dry days next week with highs in the low to mid 80s.

· Keeping an eye on an area of low pressure off of the SC coast that has a low chance of tropical development for now.

First Alert Weather Story:

An upper-level low to our northwest and a stationary front nearby has kept our weather unsettled over the past few days. And as we look ahead, we have a few more showers and storms to talk about for Friday and Saturday.

As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 40%. Some fog could develop. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Your rain gear will still be needed Friday into part of your weekend.

WIS (WIS)

On Friday, we’ll see scattered rain and storms in the area as a front lingers around the Palmetto State. For now, rain chances are around 60% Friday. Some areas will see more rain than others, and some of the rain could be heavy at times. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Your weekend will not be a washout. However, a few showers and storms are possible, particularly on Saturday.

Rain chances are around 30-40% Saturday. So, plan for a few showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm or two. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

By Sunday, we’re expecting drier conditions. In fact, rain chances are down to 20%. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Some dry days are ahead next week! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

An area of low pressure off of the South Carolina coast is showing some signs of potentially developing into a tropical entity. It’s being called Invest 92L. For now, it only has a low chance (20-30%) of developing into a tropical system. Some forecast models have the system linking up with a frontal system offshore. Regardless of tropical development, the low will create a high threat of rip currents at beaches along the South Carolina coast. Be careful.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40%). Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly/Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30-40%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 80.

Monday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Sun & Clouds. Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly Sunny and Warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

WIS (WIS)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.