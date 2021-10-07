SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old child from Tennessee found safe

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 12:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for 1-year-old Nolan Ishimwe after he was found safe early Thursday morning.

Nolan was found asleep in the blue Ford Focus he was last seen in.

Police say Brandi Rhodes, 33, is suspected of stealing the car with Nolan in the backseat. The car was stolen from a Kroger in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anyone with information regarding Rhodes is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One injured in shooting on Broad River Road
Man arrested in connection with shooting on Broad River Road
A TikTok video showing a South Carolina man saying he fired more than 40 employees for being...
Owner of SC pizza chain says viral video claiming his company fired vaccinated employees is false
Midlands middle school teacher dies, district leaders say
Car crashes into home in Columbia, police search for suspect
VIDEO: Car crashes into home in Columbia, driver turns herself into CPD
FILE - In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at...
Former exec readies for 2 years in prison in nuclear debacle

Latest News

A local resident looks his damaged house following a severe earthquake hit the area, in Harnai,...
Strong earthquake in southwest Pakistan kills at least 20
Workers clean oil from the sand south of the pier in Newport Beach, Calif., Tuesday, Oct. 5,...
Ship anchored near oil pipeline made unusual movements
(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)
More than 120,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
The WHO is recommending widespread use of the world's first malaria vaccine for children, a...
WHO urges widespread use of malaria vaccine in for kids