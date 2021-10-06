SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Panthers acquire Stephon Gilmore in trade with the Patriots

The Panthers announced they sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England for Gilmore.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a reception against New England...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (14) makes a reception against New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 189 words with a read time of approximately 56 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Carolina Panthers have acquired Rock Hill, S.C., native Stephon Gilmore in a trade with the New England Patriots.

On Wednesday, the Panthers announced they sent a 2023 sixth-round pick to New England for Gilmore. the 31-year-old veteran cornerback who was named the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

Gilmore was also a first-team All-Pro selection in 2018 and 2019.

Originally a first-round pick of the Bills in 2012, Gilmore signed a five-year, $65 million deal with the Patriots in 2017.

He suffered a quad injury late last season and was placed on the physically unable to perform list to start this season. He’d have been eligible to return after Week 6, but the Patriots released him after they couldn’t agree to a restructured contract, a Panthers press release stated.

A former Mr. Football in South Carolina, Gilmore led South Pointe High to the 2008 state title his senior year. Playing alongside 2014 No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, Gilmore quarterbacked the Stallions to a 15-0 record before heading to the University of South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlands middle school teacher dies, district leaders say
Car crashes into home in Columbia, police search for suspect
VIDEO: Car crashes into home in Columbia, driver turns herself into CPD
Deputies say, Herold Jeffcoat, 62, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and...
Man arrested for breaking into two Dollar Generals, stealing cigarettes
City of Columbia votes to extend mask ordinance
An elementary school student in Lancaster, South Carolina reportedly carried out the challenge.
Educators warn against viral TikTok ‘slap a teacher challenge’

Latest News

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is coming to Myrtle Beach.
Pro Football Hall of Fame to open exhibit at Broadway at the Beach
FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2018, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson prepares to...
Nike suspends Deshaun Watson endorsement amid lawsuits, CNBC reports
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees gestures to his family and fans after an NFL...
“We will forever be grateful,” Saints owner Gayle Benson, Coach Payton react to Brees’ announcement
Gambit the seal predicts the winner of Super Bowl LIV at Riverbanks Zoo in Columbia, S.C.
WATCH: Seal at Riverbanks Zoo predicts winner of Super Bowl LV