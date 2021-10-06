One injured in shooting on Broad River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man was injured in an early morning shooting on Broad River Road.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a release that one man was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body at the CK Mart at 2624 Broad River Road on Wednesday.

Deputies responded after receiving a call that shots had been fired around 1:30 a.m. The man was laying outside when they arrived and was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to deputies.

The sheriff’s department is investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

