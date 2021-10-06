SkyView
Midlands man wins $75k in lottery(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands man is walking away $75,000 richer after winning big on a scratch-off.

The winning ticket came from Yogi Foodmart on South Hampton Street in Kershaw.

The winner, who didn’t want to be identified, scratched off 11 words on a crossword ticket, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

“I can’t describe it,” he said. “I just can’t.”

The winner says he plans to sit back and relax.

The Yogi Foodmart is getting a $750 commission for selling the ticket.

The odds of winning the Crossword Multiplier game is 1 in 600,000. You can still win as there are four more top prizes remaining in the game, according to lottery officials.

