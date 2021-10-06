SkyView
‘It’s been quite the week’: Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook allegations

By Connor Lomis
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In a statement on Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated that the company experienced the worst outage they’ve seen in years. The company has spent the last 24 hours debriefing how it can strengthen systems against that type of failure.

Additionally, he is particularly concerned about the questions raised about the company’s work with kids.

In part, Zuckerberg said Facebook and Instagram will be taking more time to work with experts to make sure their apps are helpful and safe for the youth.

To view his full statement, check below:

I wanted to share a note I wrote to everyone at our company. --- Hey everyone: it's been quite a week, and I wanted to...

Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

