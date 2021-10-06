SkyView
‘I couldn’t eat’: Clover man wins $300K on scratch off while waiting for pizza

(PIXABAY)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A Clover man had just ordered a pizza.

When it came out, he just wasn’t hungry anymore.

The man, who didn’t want to be identified, was filled with different emotions.

He had just won $300,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket as he was waiting for his pizza to finish.

“I couldn’t eat pizza after that,” he said.

The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that the first number he scratched off the Xtreme Purple Multiplier ticket he purchased for $10 at the South Main Mustang on S. Main St. in Clover won him the six-figure payday.

The South Main Mustang in Clover received a commission of $3,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

The Clover player claimed the last top prize of $300,000 in the $10 Xtreme Purple Multiplier game at odds of 1 in 900,000.

