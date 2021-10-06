SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Former exec readies for 2 years in prison in nuclear debacle

FILE - In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at...
FILE - In a Sept. 21, 2016 file photo, Kevin Marsh, CEO of SCANA Corp., speaks to the media at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Jenkinsville, S.C. Marsh and prosecutors have agreed to ask for a two-year prison sentence on federal and state charges he lied about the progress of two nuclear plants that were never finished. A judge will sentence Marsh Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By Jeffrey Collins
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An executive who lied to regulators about two South Carolina nuclear plants that never generated a watt of power is ready to go to prison.

Former SCANA Corp. CEO Kevin Marsh has agreed with prosecutors that he should spend two years in prison.

He goes before a federal judge Thursday who will decide whether to accept that deal.

Marsh had been waiting for sentencing until the massive federal investigation was finished.

But his lawyers said in court papers this week that his wife of 46 years has incurable breast cancer and he wants to serve his time now so he might be able to care for her later.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Midlands middle school teacher dies, district leaders say
Car crashes into home in Columbia, police search for suspect
VIDEO: Car crashes into home in Columbia, driver turns herself into CPD
City of Columbia votes to extend mask ordinance
An elementary school student in Lancaster, South Carolina reportedly carried out the challenge.
Educators warn against viral TikTok ‘slap a teacher challenge’
Deputies say, Herold Jeffcoat, 62, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and...
Man arrested for breaking into two Dollar Generals, stealing cigarettes

Latest News

Midlands middle school teacher dies, district leaders say
Court keeps South Carolina school mask mandate ban on hold
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Wet week continues, scattered showers and storms expected again today
Additionally, he is particularly concerned about the questions raised about the company’s work...
‘It’s been quite the week’: Mark Zuckerberg responds to Facebook allegations