First Alert Forecast: More wet weather is on the way to the Midlands for Thursday and Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking more wet weather in your forecast Thursday through part of your weekend.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are in your forecast (40-50% chance). Some fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

· More unsettled weather is ahead for Thursday and Friday.

· In fact, scattered showers and storms are in your forecast Thursday. Rain chances are around 50%. Some heavy rain is possible from time to time. Highs will be in the low 80s.

· We’re tracking a 60% chance of rain & storms in the Midlands on Friday. Highs will be near 80.

· Some wet weather is even possible for part of your weekend, mainly on Saturday. Rain chances are around 30% Saturday.

· We’re tracking some dry days next week.

· Keeping an eye on the tropics.

First Alert Weather Story:

An upper-level low to our west and a stationary front parked over the southeast U.S. and the Mid Atlantic will keep our weather unsettled for the next few days, giving way to showers and storms, even for part of your weekend.

As we move through your Wednesday night, expect mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms are possible. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Some fog could develop. Low temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Your rain gear will be needed for the rest of your work week into your weekend.

On Thursday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Some areas will see more rain than others. Rain chances are around 50%. High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Your weekend will not be a washout. However, a few showers and storms are possible, particularly on Saturday. Rain chances are around 30% Saturday, then down to 20% Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend.

Some dry days are ahead next week! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

We’re also tracking activity in tropics.

An area of low pressure east of Florida is showing some signs of potentially developing into a tropical entity as it drifts toward the coasts of South Carolina and North Carolina. For now, it only has a low chance (20%) of developing into a tropical system. Some forecast models have the system sitting off the coasts of the Carolinas over the next couple of days. We’ll keep you posted.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers & Storms (40-50%). Low temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers Around (50%). Highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (30%). Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs near 80.

Monday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy and Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

