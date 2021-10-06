Demolition underway at Allen Benedict Court two years after deadly gas leak

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Demolition is underway at one of the oldest public housing communities in the country.

The buildings at Allen Benedict Court, which were built in 1940, are coming down this week.

In January 2019, two men were found dead inside their apartments as a result of a major gas leak throughout the property. The Columbia Fire Department discovered levels of carbon monoxide in all 26 buildings, and 411 residents were displaced as a result.

The Housing Authority paid an $11,000 fine and Gilbert Walker, the former CEO of Columbia Housing, retired soon after. No criminal charges were filed for the deaths of the two men killed.

The Columbia Housing Authority plans to redevelop the property into new affordable housing units, and CEO Ivory Matthews hopes the community takes pride in the new development.

“Our long-term goal is to ensure that the units that we place on the site is something that the community is proud of, that it actually adds value to our community, and that it is a place where the same folks who enjoyed living at [Allen Benedict Court] when it was a part of their home when it was first erected over 80 years ago, we hope that it brings that same joy back to people in our community,” she said.

She said the first priority is ensuring that the demolition schedule goes according to plan. This process is slated to be completed by March of 2022.

Current plans estimate that the new property will cost $88 million and house more than 350 units. According to Columbia Housing planning documents, which are subject to change, there will be 168 senior units, 96 family units, and 99 workforce units.

New units aren’t expected to be ready for move-in until December of 2024.

A city investigation following the two residents’ deaths found 869 code violations, including missing carbon monoxide detectors and exposed wires.

To ensure there are no issues at the new property, Mathews said demolition crews will be working to remove the more than 80-year-old sewer and water systems and update the aging infrastructure.

“And that’s why it wasn’t conducive for us to take the route of comprehensive renovation of a facility that has very old, antiquated infrastructure,” she said. “It just made financial sense. It made the best sense to be able to take the property completely down, remove that old infrastructure underneath that property and be able to put new infrastructure.”

She notes aged infrastructure is not unique to Columbia, though.

“One of the things that a lot of people don’t realize is that housing authorities, we currently have some of the oldest infrastructure around because of when our communities were built,” she said. “They came out of the Roosevelt administration. So this is not just a problem of Columbia housing, this is a problem of our nation. We have very aged infrastructure.”

Mathews said former residents of Allen Benedict Court will have a role in shaping the new development, as well as the general public.

“We just want to make sure that we are paying homage to all of those things that Allen Benedict Court stood for, for people who grew up there, lived there, who called this place home and so that’s why it’s important to us to make sure that we remember that and capture that history,” she said.

As for what form that community involvement will take, Mathews said she expects to get input from former residents on the property’s facade and also its new name.

Construction for the new development has been pushed back from January of 2022 due to a delay in demolition approval from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development. Columbia Housing currently projects construction to begin on the new project in the fall of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.