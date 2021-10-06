CPD searching for suspects in vehicle break-ins at apartment complex

SkyView
CPD searches for suspects in vehicle break-ins at apartment complex
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for suspects believed to have broken into several vehicles at an apartment complex.

The suspects are accused of breaking into cars at the Stadium Village Lofts, near Williams-Brice Stadium and stealing credit cards and other valuables. Officers say there were fraudulent purchases of $1,000 made with the stolen cards.

According to police, there were no signs of forced entry on the cars.

