Alex Murdaugh sued by his former law firm

HAMPTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Hampton-based law firm, PMPED, has sued their former partner Alex Murdaugh Wednesday in state court.

The law firm says the suit is to recover money Murdaugh allegedly stole from the firm and its clients.

According to the lawsuit, in early September 2021, PMPED learned Murdaugh had a fake bank account where he directed money meant for the firm and its clients.

PMPED has determined that Alex Murdaugh was able to covertly steal these funds by disguising disbursements from settlements as payments to an annuity company, trust account, or structured settlement for clients or as structured attorney’s fees that he had earned when in fact.

“They were deposited into the fictitious account at Bank of America,” wrote the attorneys from Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick.

PMPED says Murdaugh put the account under the name “Alexander Murdaugh d/b/a Forge” because the firm has long had a relationship with Forge Consulting, an insurance company.

“This is a very sad development,” said Jim Griffin, one of Murdaugh’s attorneys. “Alex holds every member of the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, Detrick law firm in very high esteem. He has pledged his full cooperation to the firm.”

In addition to recovering funds, they say were lost, PMPED is asking the court to permit discovery in this case so they can find out where the money went.

