Aiken man arrested in connection with shooting outside of strip club

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - An Aiken man who was accused of shooting a man outside a Lexington County strip club last month has been arrested, deputies say.

Renardo Holmes, 39, is charged with attempted murder, four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants.

“Based on evidence gathered at the scene and our review of security cam video, Holmes fired multiple shots from his car toward the club early in the morning of Sept. 25,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “One round struck the building and we found shell casings in the parking lot.”

Holmes is currently being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

