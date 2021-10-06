SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

10-year-old killed in ‘freak’ rodeo accident

Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.
Legend Williamson, 10, loved the rodeo, according to his obituary.(Carroway Funeral Home)
By Johnathan Manning and Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 6, 2021 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) – A 10-year-old-boy was killed in a rodeo accident over the weekend.

According to KPLC, Legend Williamson was riding a horse in the warm-up pen at the Texas Junior High Rodeo when the horse reared up and fell on him.

Officials believe the horse either had a heart attack or a brain aneurysm, based on an examination by a veterinarian.

The horse died immediately, according to Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Legend was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is believed to have died of blunt-force trauma to the head.

“It’s just a freak accident, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and the rodeo community,” Denmond said.

Copyright 2021 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midlands middle school teacher dies, district leaders say
Car crashes into home in Columbia, police search for suspect
VIDEO: Car crashes into home in Columbia, driver turns herself into CPD
Deputies say, Herold Jeffcoat, 62, is charged with two counts of second-degree burglary and...
Man arrested for breaking into two Dollar Generals, stealing cigarettes
City of Columbia votes to extend mask ordinance
An elementary school student in Lancaster, South Carolina reportedly carried out the challenge.
Educators warn against viral TikTok ‘slap a teacher challenge’

Latest News

Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Police: Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt
911 call released of man saying he just spoke with Brian Laundrie in Haywood County, North...
911 call released of man saying he just spoke with Brian Laundrie in Haywood County, North Carolina
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
US summer COVID surge is waning; more mandates in the works
President Joe Biden pitches his economic agenda in Michigan as progress stalls on Capitol Hill.
In budget turning point, Biden conceding smaller price tag