VIDEO: Car crashes into home in Columbia, police searching for suspect
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of crashing into a home in Columbia.
The woman pictured below is wanted in connection to a hit-and-run at a gas station and for crashing into an occupied home on Mountain Drive, according to the Columbia Police Department.
The woman is also suspected of backing into a vehicle at the EZ Spot on Farrow Road before crashing into the home.
If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
