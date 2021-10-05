VIDEO: Car crashes into home in Columbia, police searching for suspect

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of crashing into a home in Columbia.

The woman pictured below is wanted in connection to a hit-and-run at a gas station and for crashing into an occupied home on Mountain Drive, according to the Columbia Police Department.

And here’s a look at how the Mountain Drive home collision happened yesterday morning. Help us locate the female driver. Please see previous post ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eUEXoCkXzQ — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 5, 2021

The woman is also suspected of backing into a vehicle at the EZ Spot on Farrow Road before crashing into the home.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

